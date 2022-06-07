Man held for sharing wife's obscene pics on social media

Bhubaneswar, June 7 The police in Odisha have arrested a man for allegedly sharing his wife's obscene photographs on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar cyber police arrested the accused Saroj Kumar Das on Monday from Chandbali area of Bhadrak district and presented him at a court, said a police officer.

After their marriage in 2018, Das and his wife were staying in Tamil Nadu.

He was working as a plumber there. As he was a habitual drinker, Das used to spend all his earnings on alcohol, said police officer.

During the lockdown, he spent everything, and the family went into a financial crisis. Following this, his wife returned to Odisha and started working as housemaid in Bhubaneswar, the police said.

Later, Das started demanding money from his wife. However, she refused to give money to him for which he often threatened her that he would make the obscene pictures viral on social media. And one day, he shared such pictures to his wife's relatives.

The police said that Saroj Kumar Das is the second husband of the woman.

