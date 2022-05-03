Man held for stalking woman in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 3 (INAS) A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman sales officer of a departmental store in the posh Hazratganj area in Lucknow.

Mohammed Riaz, the accused, allegedly chased the woman and abused her when she rebuked him for his advances.

Riaz has been booked under the charges of voyeurism and rash driving.

The victim, in her FIR, alleged that the miscreant tagged along with her soon after she left her workplace in the night on April 27 and asked her to stop near a bakery store.

She ignored his advances and walked briskly to avoid him. "He stalked me until I reached Sapru Marg where I caught an auto-rickshaw for my house. I hurriedly sat inside and he disappeared from the scene," the victim said.

She said the miscreant introduced himself as Mohammed Riaz when he first attempted to strike a conversation with her.

"I warned him and said I will call the police if he repeated his act. I dialled 1090, but the call was not answered," she said.

She said the miscreant lost his cool when he saw her calling police and said he was employed with a government department and knew everyone there. She sought help from her store manager, who asked a colleague to accompany her.

"Once I was on a two-wheeler when he hit my vehicle with his bike," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor