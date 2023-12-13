Man held for strangulating wife to death in Bihar

Patna, Dec 13 The police have arrested a man for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in Bihar's Jamui district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rajnarayan Rawat, while the victim has been identified as Poonam Devi.

As per the statement of Rajiv Kumar, the victim's uncle, her in-laws informed Poonam's mother about her death at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"When we reached her in-laws' house in Kharaich village, we found Poonam lying on a bed with strangulation mark on her neck. We immediately informed the local police about the incident," Rajiv Kumar said.

The victim's minor daughter told the police that her father had a fight with her mother the night before and even slapped her.

"We are interrogating Rawat to find out the exact circumstances that led to Poonam's death," said Abhishek Singh, DSP, headquarters, Jamui.

The accused got married to Poonam in 2011 and used to work in another country. He came to Jamui during Durga Puja this year and was staying in the village since then.

