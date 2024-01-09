Man held from Mumbai for kidnapping minor girl in Goa

Panaji, Jan 9 A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Goa, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that on Sunday, the warden of Girls hostel had lodged a complaint with Mapusa police in this regard.

"She had stated that a girl inmate, aged 14 years, had left for shopping in Mapusa Market in the afternoon, but didn’t return. We investigated the matter and sent our team to Navpada-Mumbai. After thorough human and technical intelligence the victim and the accused person were traced at Mumbai and brought to Mapusa," the official said.

"The accused person has been identified as Akshay Manohar Tayde, 21, resident of Bhopal," he added.

Police are further investigating the case.

