Man held in Gurugram for killing brother

Gurugram, Oct 27 A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his younger brother by hitting him in the head with a glass following an argument over "consuming too much" alcohol, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Nathupur village in Gurugram.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh (28), a resident of Uttrakhand. His brother -- Vinod, has been arrested.

According to the police, they received information on October 24 about the matter and they reached the spot and received the body of the deceased and sent it for an autopsy.

During the investigation, police learnt there was a fight between Dinesh (deceased) and Vinod over "excess drinking alcohol" on October 23.

"Vinod had scolded Dinesh over drinking too much alcohol. Later, the verbal spat turned ugly and in a fit of rage Vinod hit Dinesh on the head and nose with a glass which resulted in the latter's death," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

The police have registered a case of murder and arrested Vinod on Thursday.

