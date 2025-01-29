Man held in Karnataka for raping his neighbour

Bengaluru, Jan 29 A man hailing from Assam has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the state's Ramanagar district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bidadi town. The arrested individual has been identified as Manzoor Alam who was working at a private firm.

According to police, the accused barged inside the victim's house when she was taking a bath. He forcibly dragged her to his place and committed the crime. As the woman raised an alarm and shouted for help, the local prop rushed to the spot.

The accused attempted to escape by fleeing the scene as people started gathering. However, he was chased down, thrashed, and handed over to the police. The police stated that the victim suffered severe bleeding from the incident and was taken to the hospital. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

In a shocking case, a woman waiting for a bus in Bengaluru's K.R. Market was gang-raped, and robbed of her jewellery, cash and mobile phone on January 19.

The Karnataka BJP has demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara following the reporting of a gang-rape incident involving a woman on Tuesday morning in the state.

The BJP has also expressed concerns over the increasing number of criminal incidents in the state and the absence of fear of police.

On January 14, a shocking incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl was reported from Bengaluru.

The police had arrested 25-year-old Abhishek Kumar from Bihar in connection with the crime. The incident had taken place when the parents of the girl had gone away for work and the victim was alone.

On July 10, 2024, a gang of five men abducted two minor girls and sexually assaulted one of them on Karnataka-Kerala border in Kodagu district. The other girl had escaped and after getting information in this regard, the Karnataka Police had arrested all the five accused persons.

On July 19, 2024, the women police had arrested two persons in connection with the raping a minor girl in Yadgir district of Karnataka. The girl was raped by two accused when the victim had gone to attend nature's call.

