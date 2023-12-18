Man held in Odisha's Sundargarh for killing two over petty dispute

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 A man was arrested from a village in Odisha's Sundargarh district for killing two other villagers over a petty dispute, police said on Monday.

Police came to know about the incident after the accused, Jura Munda, 35, of Amarudhi village, himself confessed his crime to a staffer of K Balang police station on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sadhu Charan Burwelli, 24, and Janka Sundhi, 45.

"The accused Munda informed one of our staff about the incident today morning. Later, we rushed to the place where the bodies were dumped by Munda after killing them on Saturday. We sent the bodies to hospital for post-mortem examination while starting an investigation into the matter by detaining the accused at the police station,” said a police official.

Local sources claimed that Munda and the two others had engaged in a heated argument over chicken feast on Saturday morning. In order to teach Munda a lesson, the duo tried to assault him later in the night but he hit back and killed them with an axe. Later he dumped their bodies at a secluded place near the village.

The family members of Burwelli and Sundhi had reportedly also filed missing reports regarding the disappearance on Sunday.

