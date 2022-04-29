Man held with foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh at Delhi's IGI Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force on Friday detected high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 59 lakh at IGI Airport in New Delhi.

The passenger was identified as Sumit Kumar, who was going to Sharjah by Air India Express flight, stopped on suspicion and handed over to the Customs department for further investigation.

"On thorough checking of his handbag, 22,000 US Dollars and 2,00,000 UAE Dirham worth approximately INR 59 lakh were found concealed under the false bottom of his bag," said the officer.

A senior CISF officer informed that on Wednesday at around 10 pm, on the basis of behavior detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI airport noticed the suspicious activities of a passenger standing at 'C' row in Check-in area of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport. On suspicion, he was diverted at random checking point near Departure Gate No.3 for thorough checking of his luggage.

During x-ray screening through X-BIS machine of his bags, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images inside his baggage, he added.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials.

As the passenger cleared his check-in and immigration formalities, he was intercepted and enquired by CISF.

On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency.

Later, the said passenger along-with the recovered high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 59 lakh was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

