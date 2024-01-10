Man held with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

Panaji, Jan 10 The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police has arrested a man for allegedly possessing 10 kgs of ganja valued at Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

Police said that they conducted a raid on Tuesday at Guirim, Mapusa and nabbed a 19-year-old Odisha native with a consignment of 10 kgs of ganja.

“The accused person is identified as Ranit Paulo Nayak,” the police said.

The police informed that the accused person had come to Goa only a week back along with the contraband and immediately found himself a job as a helper in a local restaurant at Mapusa.

“Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused brought the contraband from Odisha as it is available at a much cheaper rate there and came with it to Goa for further sale and distribution. However he was being constantly being monitored by the ANC sleuths through technical surveillance and human intelligence and a trap was laid and the accused was successfully apprehended along with the contraband in his possession,” the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor