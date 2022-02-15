Man held with gold worth Rs 54.23 lakh at Lucknow airport

Lucknow, Feb 15 A man, smuggling gold worth Rs 54.23 lakh by concealing it in a food processing machine, was arrested at the Lucknow Airport.

According to a senior Customs official, the passenger landed at Lucknow airport from Dubai on Monday and gold weighing 1047.000 grams worth Rs 54,23,460 was recovered from a food processor he was carrying.

The official said that on the basis of profiling, the suspicious passenger was intercepted.

"He is a resident of Delhi. He was returning after a short span of time from abroad. During the examination of baggage i.e. trolley bag one unusually heavy Geepas brand Food processor machine was found. On cutting the said machine, a yellow coloured disc in two parts was recovered which was verified to be of gold by the valuer," said the official.

Gold were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The accused was placed under arrest under section 104 of the Act.

The name of the accused has been withheld. The official said that the accused was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. After getting his Covid report which was negative, he was taken to the concerned court.

The customs official produced him before the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.

After hearing their contention, the court remanded the accused to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

