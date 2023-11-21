Man, his two sons killed in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 A 32-year-old man and his two sons -- eight months old and eight-year-old, were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an incident of accident was reported in Rajouri Garden police station around 1 a.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching, it found a scooty that had been struck by a car from the rear.

A man, wife, and their two children were on the scooty at the time of the accident. The collision resulted in injuries to the entire family.

"The injured were promptly transported to the nearest hospital where Dinesh Vasan (32) and his son Daksh were declared brought dead.

Dinesh's wife, Preeti (32) is still undergoing treatment, and their other child, Prayan (8), succumbed to the injuries at the hospital," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vichitra Veer.

"An FIR has been registered under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Multiple teams have been deployed to review surveillance cameras and identify the vehicle responsible for the incident," the DCP added.

The official said that Vasan was in the furniture business at Kirti Nagar and a resident of Dal Mill Road Uttam Nagar.

"He along with his two sons and wife was coming from Ramesh Nagar after meeting with his parents and were going to his home in Uttam Nagar when he met with the accident. A PCR call was made by a passerby who was standing outside of a restaurant," said the DCP.

"All the family members had sustained multiple injuries, including in the head," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor