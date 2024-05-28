Man hit by dumper truck in Delhi, dies
By IANS | Published: May 28, 2024 12:24 PM2024-05-28T12:24:59+5:302024-05-28T12:25:03+5:30
New Delhi, May 28 A 29-year-old man died after he was allegedly mowed down by a dumper trucker in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Akashdeep, a resident of Dwarka Mor.
After getting information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and found Akashdeep unconscious.
"Immediately, he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police officer.
The officer said that the autopsy report is awaited.
However, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the truck driver and the offending vehicle has been identified.
