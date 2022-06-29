Man hospitalised after bloody quarrel with wife

New Delhi, June 29 A woman stabbed her husband during a quarrel in the national capital's southwest area, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received on June 28 regarding a stabbing incident at Harijan Basti, Palam.

When the police reached the spot, they learnt that there was a quarrel between a man and his wife who were married for the past three years. "During the fight, the woman stabbed her husband following which he was brought to DDU hospital. The injury was simple," the DCP said.

After recording the injured man's statement, a case was registered under section 324 (Causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the IPC and the woman was arrested. As it was a bailable offence, she was later released on bail.

