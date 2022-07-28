Man hospitalised after having illicit liquor in Gujarat's Botad

Surat, July 28 A private bus cleaner is being treated at a government hospital after he fell unconscious on Wednesday evening in a bus parking lot in Surat, after having liquor in his village in Botad district two-three days ago.

Katargam police inspector B.D. Gohil told the local media that the private bus operator had informed the police that his cleaner Baldev Zala was admitted in the government hospital after he fell unconscious and complained about blurred vision.

The officer said the cleaner hails from Barwala taluka of the Botad district, from where the maximum cases of illicit liquor victims have surfaced.

The bus operator told the police, "Baldev had drunk country-made liquor in his native village last Saturday or Sunday, later he fell ill and was admitted in the local hospital. After recovering, he returned to Surat to resume duty, but again he fell sick and was hospitalised."

