Man in Bhagalpur names laddu after PM Modi ahead of Diwali

Bhagalpur, Oct 25 A sweet vendor and admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjeev alias Lalu Sharma, has created a special laddu named "Modi Laddu" for the upcoming festival of Diwali.

He said, "The year Modi ji became Prime Minister, we made a royal laddu in his honour named "Modi Laddu". This laddu has been made by using pure saffron, desi ghee, pistachios, and almonds, along with rose water and juice. Since then, the Modi Laddu has gained immense popularity. After PM Modi's three consecutive terms, the recognition has brought me peace and prosperity, and now people across India know me by this name..."

He further added: "The admirers of the Modi Laddu are spread across the country that we can't give this laddu all over the country this Diwali but I will try to give this laddu to people across the country and the world have settled for jobs or other reasons. This Modi laddu is known for its purity and delicious taste, and as I belong from Varanasi and PM Modi is also a Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi. The use of gangajal in Modi Laddu has a feeling of emotional attachment with us and the fragrance of this laddu is spreading across the country."

"I have also prepared a barfi (sweet) taking inspiration from this feeling which is made up of pure pistachios of green colour and almonds which is inspired by love for the nation. This sweet is being sold in huge numbers to people. To take the fragrance of sweets across Ganga we have asked from Banaras and prepared a special "Aloo ka Papad". For all the sweets prepared in my shop, my main intention is not only to earn profit but want to spread the Ganga-Jamuna-Saraswati civilisation and Sanatani culture through varied kinds of sweets prepared here. In my shop, I have used only natural colours in sweets prepared here using saffron, and sweet neem leaf. Our main aim is to prepare sweets with purity and people eat pure sweets without using artificial sweeteners."

