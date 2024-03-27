Man in J&K's Pulwama booked for spreading rumours about militants

Srinagar, March 27 A case has been filed against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for spreading rumours about militants on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Sameer Ahmad Paray of Kabikoot village had recently uploaded a post on his Facebook profile ‘Babar Azam’, which "depicts arms & ammunition claiming that a new person has joined militant ranks in Pulwama district".

He has been found circulating incriminating content on social media, thereby disrupting public peace and tranquillity, a police official said, adding that case FIR no 23/2024 u/s 505(b)/IPC has been registered in police station Rajpora and investigation started.

Police advised the general public to abstain from posting any false content on social media, warning of strict action against any person found involved in posting malicious content on the Internet.

