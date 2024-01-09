Man inappropriately flashes at woman in B'uru, makes lewd gestures

Bengaluru, Jan 9 In a social media post, a Bengaluru-based woman narrated her ordeal of a man inappropriately flashing at her and making lewd gestures while she was sitting inside a car near a business park, forcing her to hide underneath the steering wheel.

In her post, she also appealed to the jurisdictional Mahadevapura police to initiate action against the incident which occurred on January 5 but came to light on Tuesday.

“I experienced a deeply unsettling incident opposite Bagmane Constellation Business Park, Mahadevapura at around 8.40 p.m. While waiting in a parking lot on the service road, I encountered a man exhibiting disturbing and inappropriate behaviour. He engaged in indecent exposure and explicit acts, including masturbation, while staring at me.

"Feeling threatened, I locked myself in my car but was unable to leave due to another car blocking my exit. The situation escalated as the man circled my car multiple times, even approaching my driver’s side window and gesturing threateningly towards me. I hid under the steering wheel, hoping to avoid his attention.

"Despite my attempts to ignore him, he persisted in his disturbing behaviour, signalling his intentions towards me. I was paralysed with fear, my heart racing as the ordeal continued. Around 10 minutes later, one of my friend’s arrived and I quickly took refuge in their car by getting out from the opposite door.

"Soon after we searched the parking area, but the man had vanished," she said in her post.

The police have taken up investigation, with further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor