Man injured as crude bomb explodes in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 10 A man was injured in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The blast took place at a house where explosives were stockpiled illegally. Police have recovered some more crude bombs from the residence.

Owner of the house, Jitendra Gupta, whose right hand was blown off in the blast, was initially taken to a hospital in Panihati, but as his condition turned critical, he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain who stocked the crude bombs there and for what purpose.

Tension is still prevailing in the area following the blast.

West Bengal had been in the national headlines for blast-related news during the last few months. On October 6, five school kids werewere injured following the blast of a crude bomb at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district. The crude bomb blasted while the kids were playing with it, mistaking it for a ball.

Earlier on August 27, seven persons were killed at Duttapukur onlyfollowing a massive blast at an illegal firecracker factorythere. The impact of the blast was such that even the roof of the warehouse where the fire-cracker raw materials were illegally stacked was blown off completely. The dead persons included a couple of women.

On May 16, as many as nine persons died in a similar blast at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra in East Midnapore district. The owner of the factory Bhanu Bag was among those killed in the blast.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor