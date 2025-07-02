Man injured in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur forest

Bhopal, July 2 In a stark illustration of the ongoing peril from Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a civilian sustained severe injuries in a pressure-triggered IED explosion.

The blast occurred on Tuesday evening within the heavily forested corridor between Sirakonta and Dampaya -- an area routinely flagged for its high insurgent activity.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Vishal Gote, a resident of Motalaguda village under Maddeed police station limits, had ventured into the forest to collect ‘futu’, a local forest produce, officials said.

Unbeknownst to him, he stepped on a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) clandestinely planted by Maoists -- an act that authorities have condemned as a cowardly and indiscriminate attack on civilians.

Gote sustained grievous injuries to his leg and face. He was initially rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Madded for emergency care. Given the severity of his condition, he was subsequently referred to the District Hospital in Bijapur and later transferred to the Medical College in Jagdalpur for advanced treatment, said the officials.

His condition remains critical but stable, according to hospital sources.

Security officials believe the IED was planted well in advance, targeting either security personnel or unsuspecting villagers. The area has been cordoned off, and a bomb disposal unit has been deployed to scan for additional explosives.

This incident follows a series of recent Maoist attacks in the Bastar region, including the killing of surrendered cadres and ambushes on security forces, the officials said.

The district administration and police have issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution while entering forested areas.

Locals have been asked to immediately report any suspicious objects, wires, or unusual ground disturbances to the nearest police station or security camp.

This latest attack underscores the continued use of IEDs by Maoist groups as a tactic to instil fear and disrupt normalcy in tribal-dominated regions.

Despite intensified counterinsurgency operations and developmental outreach, large swathes of Bijapur remain vulnerable due to difficult terrain, limited connectivity, and the insurgents’ deep-rooted presence.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring civilian safety and called upon the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the ongoing efforts to neutralise the Maoist threat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor