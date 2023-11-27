Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 A notorious thief involved in more than 50 cases, including vehicle theft across the national capital, was arrested from Dwarka area, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Pramod a.k.a Golu (34), a resident of Bindapur area, used to dismantle the vehicles and then sell the valuable parts to different ragmen.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific information was received that an active auto-lifter in the area of Dwarka district would come near Raksha Enclave, Mohan Garden.

Acting on the inputs, a police team laid a trap and the accused was apprehended.

On interrogation, Pramod disclosed that to fulfil his needs, he fell in bad company and started stealing two-wheelers in the different areas of Dwarka district.

“Initially, he used to do the recce of the unguarded area, where vehicles were parked without any security. After securing his own safety, he stole the vehicles in the late hours of night. He is expert in breaking the lock of two-wheelers,” said the Special CP.

“First time he was arrested in 2014 in a theft case. He is previously involved in more than 50 criminal cases,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor