Man jumps from tower in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, April 16 Depressed over ongoing major health issues, a 45-year-old man committed suicide after jumping from a tower in southeast Delhi area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh Awana, a resident of Meethapur village.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday and a police control room call regarding a man, who had climbed a tower in the Meethapur area, was received at 1:42 p.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, efforts were made to rescue the person but in the meantime, he jumped from the tower.

“Lokesh died on the spot and was then brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The statement of the relatives of the deceased was recorded as per their version that the deceased was suffering from some major health problem in his food pipe,” said a senior police official.

“He was depressed and thus he committed suicide. No foul play was suspected. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The body was handed over to his brother,” the official added.

--IANS

ssh/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor