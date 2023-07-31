Man jumps in front of Delhi metro, dies on spot

New Delhi, July 31 A 31-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's Najafgarh metro station on Monday, Delhi Police official said.

The deceased was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh area who was working as a librarian in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag.

According to police, on Monday around 9.26 a.m, an information regarding a person jumping before metro at Najafgarh station was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was discovered that Kumar had jumped in front of the metro train and died on the spot," said a senior police official.

"The CCTV footage has been examined, and the family members of the deceased have arrived at the scene. Kumar was married and had a daughter. The Crime Team and FSL team are being summoned to inspect the area," added the

official.

“Inquest proceeding under section 174 CrPC is going on,” the official added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor