Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train, dies

New Delhi, Jan 28 A man, aged around 30-years-old, died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's INA station, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Satya Niketan.

The entire incident unfolded on the CCTV camera installed at the station, capturing a man jumping from platform-2 in front of a Metro train headed towards Samaypur Badli.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a man jumping in front of metro at INA station was received at around 7:30 p.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone,” said a senior police official.

“The dead body was shifted to the mortuary at Trauma Centre and further investigation is underway to determine the motives behind Singh's decision to take this tragic step,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor