Man jumps into river with toddler daughter in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 A 30-year-old man jumped into the Baitarani river from Akhuapada bridge in Odisha's Bhadrak district, along with his infant daughter, on Thursday.

Chandan Sahu was a resident of Parmanandpur village under Bhandari Pokhari police station in Bhadrak district

He left his motorcycle, mobile phone and shoes on the bridge before taking the extreme step on Wednesday evening.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and started a search operation.

However, the search was postponed due to poor visibility in the night and increased water level of the river.

The fire services personnel resumed the search again this morning but the father-daughter duo is yet to be traced. "The family members told police that Chandan was depressed after his wife’s death around a month ago. He used to work in a spinning mill in Surat of Gujarat," said a local police official.

Sources stated that Chandan’s wife, Laxmipriya, had reportedly died by suicide in Surat over family related issues.

He later returned to Odisha along with his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

