Man killed by his cousins in east Delhi

A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his cousins in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, the police said on Monday.

As per the police, a call was received from Sudhir, the brother of deceased Sunil Kumar, informing them about the incident.

"A PCR call was received in PS Ghazipur in which caller Sudhir informed that his brother Sunil Kumar, sustained a bullet injury on his right side of the head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The accused have been identified as the victim's cousins who are identified as Akash, the son of the deceased's maternal aunt and Vishal, who is the son of the deceased's maternal uncle, the DCP East said.

The police reached the incident site and the injured was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act at Ghazipur police station.

The police also informed that the teams have been deployed to nab the accused person.

( With inputs from ANI )

