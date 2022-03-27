Man killed by tiger in UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri, March 27 A 61-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Mailani range of forests in the Dudhwa buffer zone of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Sanjay Pathak, Field Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said the deceased has been identified as Sharafat of Parvatpur village.

"His body was recovered from inside the forest on Saturday evening. His family members said that he had gone into the forest to graze cattle on Friday but did not return home. The family searched for Sharafat but did not find him," the official added.

On Saturday, some locals saw the deceased victim's partially eaten body and informed his family.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and residents of local villages in the area have been asked not to venture out alone.

