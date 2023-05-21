Man killed in celebratory firing at wedding in Bihar

Patna, May 21 A man who went to attend a wedding in Bihar's Chapra city was killed in celebratory firing.

On Saturday night, the man, who went to Jalalpur village to attend a marriage function, sustained gunshot injury during celebratory firing.

The locals rushed him to Sadar hospital Chapra where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Yadav, was a native of Rajauli village under Baniapur police station.

