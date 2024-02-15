Man killed in collision between two cars in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 15 A man died after two cars collided with each other in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, the official said that information was received at about 5.49 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that it was an accident between two cars.

“In one of those cars (Hyundai Elantra), one person namely Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden was found dead in the driver seat. In another car (Toyota Etios) one person Rajesh Arora was found present, who was driving the car,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that the crime and forensic teams were called at the spot.

“The accident happened towards BCD Chowk and an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station,” said the officer.

The officer also said that the CCTV footage of the road was being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor