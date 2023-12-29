Man killed in Delhi road accident

New Delhi, Dec 29 A 30-year-old man died after he hit the car on the road’s divider in south Delhi, an official said on Friday.

He said that they suspect the driver was drunk at the time of incident.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Tigri extension.

According to police, on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding an accident by car at 11.p.m. in the south Delhi area.

Upon reaching the spot, a taxi was found in an accidental condition. As per caller the driver was drunk who was shifted to Trauma centre by Ambulance,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

“Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at the hospital,” said the DCP.

“A case has been registered and a post mortem of the dead body is being conducted. As per initial probe, this is a case of self hitting of a vehicle by driver,” the DCP added.

