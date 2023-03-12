Man killed in firing incident at property dealer's office in Delhi's Rohini

A person was killed in an alleged firing incident at a property dealer's office in Delhi's Rohini sector 22 area on Saturday, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, the police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, GS Sidhu, the victim was sitting with his friends at a property dealer's office, during which some unidentified miscreants came and fired around three rounds at them.

In the firing, a person named Yogesh died due to a bullet injury in his neck, he said.

While talking to ANI, DCP Sidhu said, "A PCR call was received at 9 PM stating that firing has been noticed in the office of a property dealer in the Aman Vihar police station area. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot."

Informing about the incident, DCP said, " Around four to five miscreants came from outside and opened three rounds of fire at a property dealer's office in which a young man named Yogesh died."

"Yogesh was a car mechanic and he often used to sit with his friends in the office of this property dealer. A preliminary probe suggests that there was an old enmity between the accused and the deceased, however, the exact reason for the murder will be clear only after the investigation. We have registered a case under section 302 and our team has started the search operation to nab the accused.," DCP Sidhu added.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with ANI, the deceased's brother Devendra told that he owns a car repair shop and Yogesh was an electrician there. Yogesh was sitting in the property dealer's office with his old friend on Saturday night at 9 PM when some people came from outside and opened fire.

"My brother was shot in the neck from behind, my brother had no enmity with anyone. The person sitting with him might have an enmity with someone but not my brother. He had been shot unnecessarily," the deceased's brother added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor