Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

New Delhi, March 15 A man, aged around 25 years, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in North Delhi near Wazirabad flyover on Wednesday, an official said.

According to police, a police control room call was received at 4.30 a.m. regarding an accident near Wazirabad flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The injured man was admitted to Loknayak Hospital by CATS ambulance. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctor," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

"A case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wazirabad police station and investigation has been initiated to identify the deceased and the offending vehicle," said the official.

"Police team tasked with the investigation is collecting footage from the CCTV cameras installed in and near the scene of crime to identify the offending vehicle, its driver and to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident," the official added.

