Man killed in Mumbai slum wall collapse

Mumbai, Jan 7 A man was crushed to death when the compound wall near a tenement complex in south Mumbai suddenly came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the wall adjoining the Miyan Chawl near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, collapsed around 2.30 pm.

One person, trapped under the debris, was extricated and rushed to the INS Ashwini Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The victim was identified as Mohammad Akbar, 38.

