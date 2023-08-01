Man killed in north Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Aug 1 A 30-year-old man was killed by two men in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area in the wee hours on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The deceased, identified as Samir, a resident of Sultanpuri, was working as a field boy for an online company.

On Tuesday around 1:17 a.m., the police received information that a person was lying injured on the road.

“The police rushed to the spot behind Fire Station, Chameliyan Road, Ahata Kidara, Sadar Bazar, and found the injured man lying on the corner of the road. He was wearing grey jeans, a red shirt, and had one cloth surrounding his neck. Blood was oozing from the neck,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The injured man was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A sharp cut on the neck was found during the body examination.

During the investigation, the police picked up Mohd Amir from his house and interrogated him.

“Amir disclosed that he and Mohd Rizwan had met Samir on Chameliyan Road. Samir was mentally disturbed due to a dispute with his wife, and they used to drink together. A quarrel took place between them when they started drinking on the road,” said the DCP.

Amir revealed that when he was near the parked bike that belonged to the deceased, Rizwan assaulted Samir's neck with a broken glass bottle. After the incident, both Amir and Rizwan escaped from the spot.

“Amir is in police custody, while Rizwan is running from his house, and a team is searching for him,” the DCP added.

