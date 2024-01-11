Man killed over suspicion of performing black magic spells in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 Odisha has witnessed yet another gruesome murder spurred by superstition and lack of education in the tribal dominated areas of the state.

In the latest incident, a 55-year-old man was killed in Tandapalli Village of Malkangiri district by two persons who suspected that he was practicing black magic, said a police officer on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused men identified as Muda Padiami and his relative Mukund Padiami on the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother-in-law of the deceased Laxma Kabasi on Wednesday. The accused were produced in court on Thursday.

The victim Kabasi and both the accused persons belong to Tandapalli village.

“It was ascertained during the course of investigation that the prime accused Muda’s wife, Waghe Padiami, died in December last year, while his mother and grandfather had passed away around two years ago. Muda suspected that Kabasi had performed black magic spells leading to the death of his family members.

“Muda along with Mukund killed Kabasi by slitting his throat with a blade on Tuesday night. They later threw his body into the Sabari River in the neighbouring Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The body was recovered from the river on Wednesday and the accused were held from their hideout.

“The accused persons have confessed to have committed the crime over black magic suspicion,” said IIC of Model Police station, Malkangiri.

