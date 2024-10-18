Man killed, son critical after consuming 'spurious liquor' in Bihar

Patna, Oct 18 A man died and his son was taken ill after drinking "spurious liquor" in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

The deceased, identified as Laldev Manjhi, breathed his last on Thursday night, while his son Pradeep Kumar was receiving treatment in hospital.

The man-son duo hailed from Bandhauli village under Baikunthpur police station.

"They consumed spurious liquor when they visited Mashrakh in Saran district on Tuesday to purchase a buffalo," their family members said.

Both of them felt uneasy on Wednesday and were rushed to Sadar Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur.

Their conditions worsened with time, with both losing their eyesight by Thursday morning.

Manjhi died during treatment, while his son Pradeep was critical.

District Magistrate Prashant Kumar CH confirmed that the district administration was investigating the matter.

Additionally, Gopalganj SP Awadhesh Dixit mentioned that a police team from Baikunthpur was dispatched to the location, and a thorough investigation was underway.

This incident follows similar cases in Siwan and Saran districts.

Bihar has had a statewide alcohol ban in place since 2016, but incidents of spurious liquor-related deaths continue to be reported.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Alok Raj officially confirmed that a total of 25 persons have been killed in the Siwan and Saran districts since Tuesday.

Of the 25 casualties, 20 people died in Bhagwanpur Bazar block in Siwan and five people in Mashrakh block in Saran.

Probe in both districts was underway as authorities worked to curb the illegal alcohol trade and prevent further tragedies.

On Thursday, Director General of Police Bihar Alok Raj assured stringent action against the guilty.

The authorities are working to address the dangers of spurious alcohol in the affected regions, he said.

