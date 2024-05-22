Man killed, three injured in geyser blast in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, May 22 A man was killed, and his wife and two sons were injured in a geyser blast on Wednesday in J&K’s Budgam district.

Officials said this morning a geyser exploded in the house of Manzoor Ahmad Dar in the Bada Mohalla Narkara village in the district.

The explosion caused significant structural damage to the house, leading to its collapse.

“Manzoor Ahmad Dar, who was inside the house at the time of the blast, was buried under the rubble and died on the spot. His two sons also came under the debris," said the officials.

“Two sons sustained injuries. The wife of the man also received minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital while the house was completely damaged by this explosion,” the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor