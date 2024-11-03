Man kills father after verbal spat in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 3 A 65-year-old man was hacked to death, allegedly by his 34-year-old son in Tripura, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Abhrajit, repeatedly hit his father Kajal Das with an iron rod leading to his on-the-spot death at their residence at College Tilla in West Tripura, police said quoting his neighbours.

Police officials from Agartala East police station and College Tilla outpost immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Before the police reached the spot, Abhrajit had fled the scene.

Abhrajit was arrested late on Saturday night with the help of a sniffer dog.

The police, referring to the statements of the neighbours, said Abhrajit, driver of a battery-operated auto-rickshaw and a drunkard used to engage in verbal spat with his father over numerous issues.

Kajal, a retired Fisheries Department employee, tried to convince Abhrajit to lead a normal life and desist from drinking alcohol but in vain, local people told the police.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples.

The incident occurred around 36 days after the killing of an elderly woman, allegedly by her sons and daughter-in-law in the same district.

Police arrested the woman's sons -- Ranabir Debnath and Biplab Debnath and the former’s wife in connection with the ghastly killing of the 55-year-old woman at Champaknagar in West Tripura district on September 28.

The police, quoting the local people, said that the victim, identified as Minati Debnath, was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her sons and a daughter-in-law at their residence.

