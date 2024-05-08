Man kills parents over land dispute in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 8 A man killed his parents with a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Wednesday.

After committing the crime, the accused surrendered to the police on Tuesday night.

Baran SP Rajkumar Chaudhary said Prem Bihari and his wife Devki Bai were murdered by their son Gajendra Gautam in Narkoda colony.

Gautam thrashed his parents and then stabbed them to death.

The accused is in police custody and further interrogation is on.

