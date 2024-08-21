Man kills sister's husband over illicit affair with wife; 3 arrested

Gurugram, Aug 21 A man, his wife, and his friend were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of his sister's husband at their rented accommodation in Bas Khusla village in Manesar.

According to the police, the victim was killed over his illicit relationship with the accused's wife. The body was reportedly dumped in a drain in Manesar.

The victim was identified as Ramparicham Sharma (27), a native of Madhubani, Bihar.

The accused were identified as Panchdev Thakur, his wife Indu, a resident of Supaul, Bihar, and his friend Chandan Thakur, a resident of Madhubani, Bihar.

The incident came to light late on Saturday evening after some people pruning trees in the green belt near the drain spotted a blue drum with a foul smell emanating from it.

They informed the security inspector of a nearby office who alerted the IMT Manesar police station.

After receiving the information, a police team, along with FSL reached the spot, pulled out the drum from the drain and recovered the body, which was tied with a saree.

The victim's throat was reportedly strangled with an electric wire. Nothing was found in his clothes that could help in his identification.

The body was kept in the postmortem room.

A case was then registered against an unknown person under sections of murder at the IMT Manesar police station Gurugram, he said.

During the investigation and after receiving specific inputs regarding the culprits, a trap was laid, and police nabbed the trio accused from Bas Khusla village on Tuesday.

During questioning, Panchdev Thakur told the police that the deceased had developed an illegal relationship with his wife, Indu, and he wanted to eliminate the victim.

"He made a plan to kill Ramparicham along with his wife Indu, and on August 14, they called the victim at their house. Panchdev Thakur and his wife killed him with an electric wife and hid his body in their house.

"The next day, on August 15, the accused, along with his friend Chandan Thakur, put the body in a blue drum and dumped the body in the drain in the Manesar area, which was recovered on August 18," Vipin Ahalawat, ACP (Manesar) said.

