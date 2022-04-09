Man kills snake, 24 hours later his son dies of snake bite

A child died by snake bite in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The villagers are calling it the revenge of the snake. A man from Sehore killed a snake and his son died the next day after being bitten by another snake. The incident took place in Joshipur village in Budni taluka. According to villagers, the snake was spotted near the house of Kishori Lal, a laborer by profession, on Thursday. Kishorilal killed him and then threw him in the forest. On the same day, around 2 pm, Kishorilal's son Rohit (12) was bitten by a snake.

After this Rohit woke up crying and informed his family about the incident. After this, the family first tried home remedies. However, Rohit did not show any improvement. He was rushed to a hospital in Narmadapuram. After first aid from here, doctors referred him to Bhopal. However, his family brought him back to the village without taking him to Bhopal. After this, home treatment was started again, but he could not be saved.