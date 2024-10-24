Man kills wife by pushing her off roof, arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 24 A man has been arrested on the charges of killing his wife by pushing her off a roof in Gurugram, police said.

The accused had also tried to mislead the family of the deceased and the police by saying that the victim died due to slipping and falling.

According to the police, on the intervening night of October 22 and 23, they received information regarding the death of a woman.

Upon information, the police team reached SGT Hospital Budhera and after inspecting the body, they sent it to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The accused, Dharam Singh alias Dharmu (32), pushed his wife Geeta (28) off the roof after an argument with her over consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, the victim's father told the police that Geeta was beaten by her husband Dharmu, a native of Dausa, Rajasthan.

He alleged that On October 22, her daughter's husband, Dharam, killed her by pushing her off the roof of the Wazirpur area, Gurugram.

Acting on the complaint of Geeta's father, a case of murder was registered under the relevant sections at the Sector-10A police station, Gurugram.

During the investigation, Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-10 A police station, along with his team, nabbed the accused from Garhi Harsaru village on Wednesday.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused works as a bike repairer in Garhi Harsaru village.

"The accused used to beat his wife. On October 22, the accused was consuming drugs in an old building when his wife reached, and they fought. After this, the accused thrashed his wife and pushed her off the roof, leading to her death," Sandeep Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused also revealed that after committing the crime, he tried to mislead his in-laws, saying that Geeta slipped and fell.

An investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor