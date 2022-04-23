Man kills wife in Delhi over petty issue

New Delhi, April 23 A 32-year-old woman was brutally thrashed, punched and face smashed on the floor by her husband, resulting in her death, an official said here on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused husband, identified as Janmjai Singh, a native of Jharkhand.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north district), Brijendra Kumar Yadav, said a call was received at the Alipur police station on the intervening night of April 21-22 regarding the murder of a woman.

When the police reached the spot, they found that the said woman had been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. The hospital authorities informed the police that the woman, identified as Gudiya Devi, was brought dead and was shifted to the hospital mortuary.

During investigation, it was revealed that the couple had reached Budhpur to take their daughter, who had come to Delhi 15 days back, to their home in Ambala, Haryana.

"An argument ensued between the couple over returning to Ambala either on the same day or the next day. The man wanted to return on the same day but his wife insisted on spending the night in Delhi," the official said.

The argument soon turned violent and in a fit of rage, the husband repeatedly smashed her wife's face to the floor, resulting in her death.

"Multiple injuries were found on the woman's face," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor