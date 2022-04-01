Man kills wife, two minor daughters in Bihar's Nawada

Patna, April 1 A man in Bihar's Nawada district killed his wife and two minor daughters on Friday afternoon in a fit of rage, police said.

The accused, Dipak Chaudhary, is said to be a manic depressive. After committing the crime, he surrendered before the Govindpur police station.

The gruesome incident occurred in Madhopur village around 3.30 pm on Friday. Govvindpur SHO, Dr Narendra Prasad, said that Chaudhury did not mention any specific reason for the killings.

"The accused used a sharp-edged weapon to slit the throats of the victims. He first slit the throat of his wife Savitri Devi. The two toddlers were asleep when Chaudhary slit their throats. They are identified as Kajal (one year) and Divya (two years)," Prasad said.

"We have arrested the accused and also recovered the dead bodies from the crime scene. The accused is said to be a manic-depressive person. We are investigating the incident from all angles," Prasad said.

