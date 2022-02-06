Man lynched in UP after hitting cyclist

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 6 A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit a cyclist.

Munshi Gautam, a Dalit, was driving a tractor in an inebriated state when he lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed breaker and hit the cyclist in Berwa Paharpur village.

As he tried to flee, he was caught by the local people and beaten to death.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said: "As people tried to catch him, he accelerated in a bid to escape but hit a tree and fell on the road. The crowd caught hold of him and physically assaulted him. Later, he was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead."

A case has been registered against one Jai Shankar Pandey and three unknown people, the officer said, adding that Pandey has been arrested.

