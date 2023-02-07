Man lynched to death in Assam on suspicion of cow theft, 14 arrested

Guwahati, Feb 7 A man was lynched to death in Assam's Sivasagar district on suspicion of cow theft, officials said on Tuesday, adding that 14 people have been arrested so far.

Superintendent of Police of Sivasagar, Shuvrajyoti Borah said: "The incident took place in Bamunpukhuri tea garden area on Sunday night. A group of people had beaten a man identified as Naju Ali on the suspicion of cow stealing there. After that he was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the Jayasagar civil hospital."

However, the man succumbed to the injuries.

"According to the initial investigation, we have arrested 14 persons for being involved in the case. Further investigation is underway," Borah said.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that Naji Ali was accused of cow stealing earlier and had been arrested more than once.

They also protested against the arrest of the 14 persons, saying that they were "innocent".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor