‘Man-made catastrophe’: Mamata Banerjee slams DVC for increase in water release

Kolkata, Aug 4 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of increasing the release of water from its dams, which allegedly caused a man-made catastrophe, and claimed that there was a systematic attempt by the Centre to trigger more flood-like situations across South Bengal.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said there has been an 11-fold increase in DVC's water discharge this year, compared to 2024.

"DVC's flood mismanagement record this year has surpassed its dismal accounts of previous years. DVC has failed Bengal this year to an unprecedented degree. The centrally administered agency is becoming more and more anti-Bengal, in keeping with the eco-system that the central establishment is trying to generate all over India today," she said.

Providing a breakdown of the water release data from the DVC, the Chief Minister further said that a staggering 11-fold increase in DVC's water discharge in 2025, compared to 2024, has shaken us.

“It is 30 times higher than 2023!! There is a systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations across South Bengal. This is not a natural disaster. It's a man-made catastrophe, more and more. The data speaks for itself,” she said.

She claimed that the outflow from DVC during June & July 2024 was 4,535 lakh cubic meters, as against the outflow from DVC during June & July 2025 at 50,287 lakh cubic meters.

In July, West Bengal, especially districts in South Bengal, witnessed record rain following successive low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Incessant rains for days swelled several rivers in the south Bengal districts. With DVC releasing water, several areas in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and Howrah districts have been inundated due to water flowing through already swollen rivers.

Attacking DVC further, Mamata Banerjee said that the release of water damaged crops, roads, and formed the administration to evacuate people from several areas.

"This massive, sudden, unprecedentedly high release during peak monsoon this year has devastated our districts, destroying huge crops, breaching a large number of embankments, damaging numerous roads, and forcing thousands to evacuate. The huge increase in water release this year to flood Bengal is deeply disturbing and shocking. I detect a deep conspiracy in this! This must stop at once!" said the Chief Minister.

