Man masturbates, ejaculates on minor girl in Delhi Metro; held

New Delhi, Sep 1 Delhi Police have apprehended a man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on Delhi Metro's Red Line section, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday when the Metro train was crowded in view of Raksha Bandhan festivities.

"The man had ejaculated on a minor which was noticed by her mother in the crowded coach. The accused was apprehended by the fellow passengers when the woman raised the alarm and handed over to Delhi Metro authorities," the official said.

"The woman along with her daughter got down at the Seelampur station and the accused, who hails from West Bengal, was handed over to the Metro authorities at Shahdara station. Later, the police were informed," the official added.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said such incidents are "extremely unsavoury and against the dignity of passengers and all societal norms".

"In this particular case, we appreciate the response of the fellow passengers who brought it to the attention of the DMRC staff. Taking prompt action, the DMRC personnel handed over the accused to the police and an FIR has been registered for further necessary action.

"We would yet again request our commuters to behave responsibly while travelling by the Metro and help in creating a congenial travelling environment where all passengers irrespective of age or gender can travel safely and comfortably," it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) seeking the details of the apprehended man and steps taken to prevent such incidents in future.

The DCW has the police to submit an action taken report by September 5.

