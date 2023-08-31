Man masturbates, ejaculates on minor girl in Delhi Metro, held

New Delhi, Aug 31 Delhi Police has apprehended a man who had masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro red line, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the Metro was crowded on account of Raksha Bandhan festivities.

“The man had ejaculated on a minor which was noticed by her mother in the crowded coach. The accused was apprehended by the fellow passengers when the woman raised the alarm and handed over to Delhi Metro authorities,” said the official.

“The woman along with her daughter got down at the Seelampur station and the accused, who hails from West Bengal, was handed over to Metro authorities at Shahdara station, who later informed police, the official added.

