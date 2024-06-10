Man, minor killed in house crash as rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai, June 10 Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed when a portion of a house crashed in Vikhroli as heavy rains clobbered Mumbai during the night, officials said here on Monday.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the tragedy struck a ground five-storied under-construction building around 11.15 p.m. on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses told the Mumbai Fire Brigade that some portion of the parapet (iron beam) and a slab of one of the floors had fallen.

A part of the broken section was seen hanging precariously and it was removed by a fireman using rescue tools.

Two persons said to be father-son were removed from there by locals and rushed to the BMC's Rajawadi Hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of rescue teams.

They were declared dead at the hospital and the victims are identified as -- Nagesh R. Reddy, 38, and Rohit Reddy, 10.

A search continues for any other victims who may be trapped under the rubble, said the BMC.

