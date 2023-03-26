Man narrowly escapes wild elephant's attack in Assam's Kamrup

Kamrup (Assam), [India] March 26 : A man escaped an attack by a wild elephant in a paddy field in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday.

In a purported video which went viral on social media, a wild elephant was seen attacking the man in a paddy field.

Alok Ranjan Deb, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Kamrup district said that a herd of wild elephants was roaming in the area and a local man who was reportedly in a drunken state, had tried to chase an elephant.

"A wild elephant chased the man and attacked him. But he was luckily saved," Alok Ranjan Deb said.

However, the man was luckily saved as he did not suffer severe injuries in the incident.

The incident took place in the Mousa area under the Bondapara forest range office near Boko in the Kamrup district.

Confirming the incident and the video Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forst Officer (DFO) of Kamrup (West) Division told over the phone that the man received some injury but not severe.

